Westchester Man Accused Of Beating Son To Death Due Back In Court Friday
The Yonkers man accused of beating his 2-year-old son to death on Christmas Eve was due back in court on Friday. Last month, Blair Robinson, 25, was charged with first-degree manslaughter after he brought his unresponsive 2-year-old son to St. John's Hospital on Christmas Eve, prompting a police investigation.
Yonkers Discussions
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|4 min
|positronium
|35
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Sat
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Jdibiasi813
|54
|Somebody Got Murdered: Man Shot Dead in The Bronx (Aug '09)
|Dec 28
|Rest in Peace Bro...
|55
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Dec 22
|HUGE MEATY DONG
|11
