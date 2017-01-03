Westchester Man Accused Of Beating So...

Westchester Man Accused Of Beating Son To Death Due Back In Court Friday

The Yonkers man accused of beating his 2-year-old son to death on Christmas Eve was due back in court on Friday. Last month, Blair Robinson, 25, was charged with first-degree manslaughter after he brought his unresponsive 2-year-old son to St. John's Hospital on Christmas Eve, prompting a police investigation.

