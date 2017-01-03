Westchester Legislators Move A Step Closer To Banning Gun Shows
Michael Kaplowitz, D-Somers, who is chairman of the Westchester County Board of Legislators, said he learned about next month's firearms show at the County Center from this sign. A committee of the BOL's voted Tuesday to ban gun shows on county land.
