Westchester Child Treated For Injuries After Falling From Window

According to reports , at approximately 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, first responders were dispatched to Andrus Hall at the Orchard School on North Broadway in Yonkers when a child allegedly fell from a second-story window. The Orchard School "specializes in teaching children and families the skills to express and cope with strong emotions, helping to increase the well of resources available to them to manage the impacts of adversity, particularly severe emotional, behavioral and mental health issues in children," according to the school's website.

