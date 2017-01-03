Vehicle Crashes Into Post Office - Again
People going to the Lansing Post office on Christmas Eve morning were met with a boarded up storefront and a view of major damage inside. Around 4:30pm on December 23rd a Jeep Grand Cherokee smashed through the glass storefront, damaging the counter area, the partition between the counter area and the box lobby, and portions of the box lobby.
