Two Elderly Residents Hospitalized Following Overnight Westchester Fire

A pair of elderly Yonkers residents were hospitalized late on Thursday when a fire broke out shortly before midnight in their apartment. Officials confirmed that at approximately 11:55 p.m. on Thursday night, first responders were dispatched to a Warburton Avenue apartment complex after receiving reports of smoke coming from a first story unit in the Esplande Condominium Complex.

