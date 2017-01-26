The LOX Reveal 'Filthy America...It's Beautiful Tour' Dates With Lil Kim & Remy Ma
This February, The LOX will embark on a 20-stop trek across the nation for their Filthy America...It's Beautiful tour. After releasing their Filthy America...It's Beautiful album via Roc Nation last December , the Yonkers-bred hip-hop trio will hit major cities, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Boston.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Cope
|217
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 21
|West 11th
|92
|Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Jan 20
|Hugh Mungus
|3
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|Jan 19
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Jan 17
|insanity becomes me
|1
|Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC