Teen Steals Police Car Caught After F...

Teen Steals Police Car Caught After Fleeing On Route 9A In Yonkers

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Pelham Daily Voice

A teenager was apprehended shortly after he stole an NYPD police car he was put in and drove to Yonkers, where he fled from the vehicle on Route 9A , according to multiple reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pelham Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Dec 30 Jdibiasi813 54
News Somebody Got Murdered: Man Shot Dead in The Bronx (Aug '09) Dec 28 Rest in Peace Bro... 55
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Dec 22 HUGE MEATY DONG 11
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Dec 22 Blocks 210
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Dec 22 Blocks 195
Staks bka oshapha murray (Oct '10) Dec 18 Key 12
Does anybody remmeber the Wild Cowboys era in W... (Oct '08) Dec 17 Block 1,486
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Gunman
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Super Bowl
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 31,343 • Total comments across all topics: 277,543,037

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC