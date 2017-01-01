Teen makes off with cop car after bei...

Teen makes off with cop car after being cuffed for drunk driving :0

Yesterday Read more: New York Post

A North Carolina teen humiliated three NYPD cops just hours into the New Year by escaping a drunk-driving checkpoint in a police cruiser - despite getting tossed into the back seat with his hands cuffed behind his back, sources said Sunday. Police brass were weighing disciplinary action against the two cops whose marked patrol car was stolen and taken on a joyride, then ditched about 12 miles away in Yonkers, sources said.

Yonkers, NY

