Tarrytown Man Builds Dream Job, Brick By Plastic Brick
Anthony Maddaloni, the former owner of a special effects and props business, has played with LEGOs bricks since he was a child. Now he gets to create cool stuff ... and get paid for it, as the new master model building at LEGOLANDA in Yonkers.
