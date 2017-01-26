Tarrytown Man Builds Dream Job, Brick...

Tarrytown Man Builds Dream Job, Brick By Plastic Brick

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Tarrytown Daily Voice

Anthony Maddaloni, the former owner of a special effects and props business, has played with LEGOs bricks since he was a child. Now he gets to create cool stuff ... and get paid for it, as the new master model building at LEGOLANDA in Yonkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Tarrytown Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Jan 24 Cope 217
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? Jan 21 West 11th 92
Local Politics Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12) Jan 20 Hugh Mungus 3
News Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A... Jan 19 The Big Bronx Cheer 12
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Jan 17 michele0210 55
News 3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ... Jan 17 insanity becomes me 1
Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han... Jan 17 Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,014 • Total comments across all topics: 278,282,340

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC