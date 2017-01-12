SUV Driver Smashes Into Westchester R...

SUV Driver Smashes Into Westchester Real Estate Storefront

A scary scene unfolded in Yonkers on Tuesday afternoon, when an SUV came crashing through the front of a real estate office Police confirmed that at approximately 5 p.m. on Tuesday, a driver accidentally crashed into the front window of the Century 21 office on Tuckahoe Road, near the Central Avenue intersection. The Honda SUV stopped just short of striking the welcoming desk of the office.

Yonkers, NY

