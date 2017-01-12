Susann Brown - Greenwood
Susann Theresa Hadley Foddrell "Terry" Brown, 69, resident of 136 Kensington Drive, wife of Ulysses J. Brown, passed away January 11, 2017, at her home. Born January 21, 1947, in Yonkers, NY, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Muriel Thomas Hadley.
