Susann Brown - Greenwood

Susann Brown - Greenwood

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: GwdToday.com

Susann Theresa Hadley Foddrell "Terry" Brown, 69, resident of 136 Kensington Drive, wife of Ulysses J. Brown, passed away January 11, 2017, at her home. Born January 21, 1947, in Yonkers, NY, she was a daughter of the late Thomas and Muriel Thomas Hadley.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GwdToday.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 2 hr huntcoyotes 77
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Jan 14 LONESOME CANADIAN... 12
NOBAMA DAY January 21, 2017!!!!!!!! Jan 14 LONESOME CANADIAN... 2
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Jan 12 brookes 216
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) Jan 11 Kar 85
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,406 • Total comments across all topics: 277,973,522

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC