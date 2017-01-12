Storm System Could Bring Snow To Yonkers
A storm system that will spread snow and ice and result in hazardous travel in much of the Northeast, particularly south of the Hudson Valley, could impact the area on Saturday. There is a chance of light snow, mainly after 3 p.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Yonkers Daily Voice.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|NOBAMA DAY January 21, 2017!!!!!!!!
|2 hr
|LONESOME CANADIAN...
|1
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|17 hr
|Paradigm Shift ri...
|59
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Thu
|brookes
|216
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|Wed
|Kar
|85
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC