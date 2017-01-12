Store condemned after tractor drops t...

Store condemned after tractor drops through roof

National Wholesale Liquidators at the Mall at Cross County was condemned Thursday after a construction vehicle fell through its roof a day earlier. Officials say a worker was on a Bobcat-like front loader repairing the parking lot above the National Wholesale Liquidators store at the Mall at Cross County around noon when the roof collapsed into the store.

