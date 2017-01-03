Services Held For Tow Truck Operator ...

Services Held For Tow Truck Operator Killed In I-95 Hit-And-Run

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Eastchester Daily Voice

Friends and family said goodbye to Yonkers tow-truck operator Sal Brescia on Tuesday, after he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while assisting a motorist on I-95 in Harrison last week . A procession of dozens of tow trucks adorned with flowers and well-wishers took to the streets on Tuesday, as drivers from throughout the lower Hudson Valley came together in Mamaroneck to celebrate the life and mourn the death of the popular 32-year-old tow truck operator.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Eastchester Daily Voice.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
New Rochelle (Sep '07) 17 hr Pumpertwo 3,377
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Dec 30 Jdibiasi813 54
News Somebody Got Murdered: Man Shot Dead in The Bronx (Aug '09) Dec 28 Rest in Peace Bro... 55
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Dec 22 HUGE MEATY DONG 11
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Dec 22 Blocks 210
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Dec 22 Blocks 195
Staks bka oshapha murray (Oct '10) Dec 18 Key 12
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. North Korea
  5. Bill Clinton
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,639 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,918

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC