Services Held For Tow Truck Operator Killed In I-95 Hit-And-Run
Friends and family said goodbye to Yonkers tow-truck operator Sal Brescia on Tuesday, after he was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver while assisting a motorist on I-95 in Harrison last week . A procession of dozens of tow trucks adorned with flowers and well-wishers took to the streets on Tuesday, as drivers from throughout the lower Hudson Valley came together in Mamaroneck to celebrate the life and mourn the death of the popular 32-year-old tow truck operator.
