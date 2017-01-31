Robert Cuccioli is Bruce Graham's White Guy on the Bus at 59E59 Theaters

Produced by Delaware Theatre Company, WHITE GUY ON THE BUS begins performances on Sunday, March 5 for a limited engagement through Sunday, April 16. Opening Night is Tuesday, March 14 at 7 PM. The performance schedule is Tuesday - Thursday at 7 PM; Friday at 8 PM; Saturday at 2 PM & 8 PM; and Sunday at 3 PM.

Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.