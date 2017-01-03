Residents evacuated after gas leak in...

Residents evacuated after gas leak in Yonkers

Tenants in an apartment building on Yonkers Avenue were forced out into the cold after a gas leak. Fire investigators say a resident was drilling Fire investigators say a resident was drilling a hole in a wall for a flat screen TW when the drill hit a gas line.

