Residents evacuated after gas leak in Yonkers
Tenants in an apartment building on Yonkers Avenue were forced out into the cold after a gas leak. Fire investigators say a resident was drilling Fire investigators say a resident was drilling a hole in a wall for a flat screen TW when the drill hit a gas line.
