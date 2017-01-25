Rash of car break-ins plagues Yonkers

Rash of car break-ins plagues Yonkers

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: News12.com

While police have not confirmed that the thefts were related, some residents of the area tell News 12 they are sick of it happening. One victim, who had her car window smashed out last week, says she's beyond frustrated that this is happening to her and her neighbors.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Tue Cope 217
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? Jan 21 West 11th 92
Local Politics Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12) Jan 20 Hugh Mungus 3
News Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A... Jan 19 The Big Bronx Cheer 12
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Jan 17 michele0210 55
News 3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ... Jan 17 insanity becomes me 1
Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han... Jan 17 Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,741 • Total comments across all topics: 278,262,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC