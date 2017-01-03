Protesters demand justice for boy struck by car in Yonkers
Protesters demanded justice Thursday at the funeral service for a 3-year-old boy who was struck and killed by a car last Wednesday as he was crossing the street with his mother. Police have said the case remains under investigation, but they say it's likely the driver won't face charges.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Wed
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Tue
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Jdibiasi813
|54
|Somebody Got Murdered: Man Shot Dead in The Bronx (Aug '09)
|Dec 28
|Rest in Peace Bro...
|55
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Dec 22
|HUGE MEATY DONG
|11
|Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09)
|Dec 22
|Blocks
|210
|DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11)
|Dec 22
|Blocks
|195
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC