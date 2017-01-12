Pre-inaugural welcome includes Jon Vo...

Pre-inaugural welcome includes Jon Voight, Toby Keith, Lee Greenwood

Want to hear Grammy Award-winner Jennifer Holliday belt out a gospel song with the Lincoln Memorial as a backdrop? How about Lee Greenwood, whose "God Bless the USA" stirs the soul as a national anthem in and of itself? And what about Yonkers, New York-born "Midnight Cowboy" Jon Voight, who writes his own scripts on politics and, yes, Hollywood? The Presidential Inaugural Committee announced Friday that two special events are scheduled for Thursday, Jan. 20 - Voices of the People and Make America Great Again! Welcome Celebration. "President-elect [Donald] Trump has made it clear that this inaugural is of, by, and for the American people.

