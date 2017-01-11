Persistent toll scofflaws facing stif...

Persistent toll scofflaws facing stiffer penalties

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Times Herald-Record

If you still think paying tolls is what other people do, the state Department of Motor Vehicles is prepared to change your mind – and suspend your registration in the process.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Times Herald-Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 1 hr Le Jimbo 59
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) 20 hr Kar 85
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Tue bipftw 214
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Jan 3 Pumpertwo 3,377
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Dec 30 Jdibiasi813 54
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,159

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC