NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting of two men
There are 1 comment on the Newsday story from Friday, titled NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting of two men. In it, Newsday reports that:
If you used an Optimum login , click the Connect Account button to use your Optimum login info to manage your Newsday subscription account. If you used a Newsday login , it looks like it's not connected to an active subscriber account.
Join the discussion below, or Read more at Newsday.
|
#1 19 hrs ago
this cop or former cop you do the crime you pay the price i knew on of the people that was injured by the gum a new rochelle high school alumni ice hockey player
|
Tell me when this thread is updated:Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Sat
|Julia
|103
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|Fri
|parmstrong
|4
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Cope
|217
|Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Jan 20
|Hugh Mungus
|3
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|Jan 19
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Jan 17
|insanity becomes me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC