New York City Based Southern Rockers A Valley Son Release Scorching...
Meet A Valley Son . The New York based rock band -- comprised of three Southern transplants who grew up on Stax and Motown, and one Yonkers-born Gospel drummer turned bassist -- have come together to create a unique blend of Southern Gothic, harmony-laden soul-infused roots rock & roll, with the aim to craft honest songs that put emotion and raw musicianship at the forefront.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Billboard.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|8 hr
|huntcoyotes
|88
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|15 hr
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Tue
|michele0210
|55
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Jan 17
|insanity becomes me
|1
|Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Some Black Harlem Leaders Worried About Electio... (Jul '16)
|Jan 17
|MORE TRUMP NEWS a...
|3
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Jan 14
|LONESOME CANADIAN...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC