New Year's Brings Tragic End To Lost Yonkers Puppy Featured On TV Show

One Yonkers family was anxiously hanging by the phone this week, waiting for word of their beloved lost dog, Hazel. The 5-month-old Basenji-chocolate Labrator Retriever mix had somehow escaped out of their fenced-in backyard New Year's Eve, probably because she had been frightened by the sound of fireworks, said her owner, Jason.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mount Vernon Daily Voice.