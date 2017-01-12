Multiple Agencies Respond To Roof Collapse At Mall At Cross County Store
A sizable section of the roof collapsed at the National Wholesale Liquidators store at the Mall at Cross County in Yonkers on Wednesday. According to police, shortly after 11:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, multiple agencies were dispatched to National Wholesale Liquidators following reports of a roof collapse that injured at least five people.
