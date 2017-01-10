Mazel Tov! not that Jewish Celebrates 100th Performance at New World Stages
Mazel tov! Not That Jewish , the new hit off-Broadway comedy written and performed by Monica Piper , celebrates its 100th performance Off-Broadway at New World Stages this week on Thursday, January 12. "I can't believe it ...100 performances! This is absolutely thrilling," says Monica Piper . "New Yorkers have embraced our show so warmly.
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|3 hr
|slick willie expl...
|57
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|9 hr
|Kar
|85
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Tue
|bipftw
|214
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
|New Rochelle (Sep '07)
|Jan 3
|Pumpertwo
|3,377
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Dec 30
|Jdibiasi813
|54
