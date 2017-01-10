Mazel Tov! not that Jewish Celebrates 100th Performance at New World Stages

Mazel tov! Not That Jewish , the new hit off-Broadway comedy written and performed by Monica Piper , celebrates its 100th performance Off-Broadway at New World Stages this week on Thursday, January 12. "I can't believe it ...100 performances! This is absolutely thrilling," says Monica Piper . "New Yorkers have embraced our show so warmly.

