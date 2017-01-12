Masked Gunman Attacks Woman Waiting in Car: Police
A masked gunman entered a woman's car as she was waiting for a friend in Westchester, and pulled her into the backseat before her friend showed up and scared him off, police say. Police say it happened Thursday night outside a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Yonkers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|20 hr
|slick willie expl...
|67
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Sat
|LONESOME CANADIAN...
|12
|NOBAMA DAY January 21, 2017!!!!!!!!
|Sat
|LONESOME CANADIAN...
|2
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 12
|brookes
|216
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|Jan 11
|Kar
|85
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC