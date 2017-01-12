Masked Gunman Attacks Woman Waiting i...

Masked Gunman Attacks Woman Waiting in Car: Police

Next Story Prev Story
34 min ago Read more: NBC New York

A masked gunman entered a woman's car as she was waiting for a friend in Westchester, and pulled her into the backseat before her friend showed up and scared him off, police say. Police say it happened Thursday night outside a home on Pennsylvania Avenue in Yonkers.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC New York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 20 hr slick willie expl... 67
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Sat LONESOME CANADIAN... 12
NOBAMA DAY January 21, 2017!!!!!!!! Sat LONESOME CANADIAN... 2
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Jan 12 brookes 216
Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09) Jan 11 Kar 85
SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11) Jan 7 Larry 3
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Jan 4 Diana B 3
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. South Korea
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,431 • Total comments across all topics: 277,965,927

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC