Man Pleads Guilty To Rape, Robbery In Westchester Incidents
A homeless man from Valhalla is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges that include rape and robbery, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said Tuesday. Scarpino said that Akhim Blount, 37, has pleaded guilty to a 13-count indictment stemming back to several incidents in 2015.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Mt Kisco Daily Voice.
