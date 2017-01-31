Man Pleads Guilty To Rape, Robbery In...

Man Pleads Guilty To Rape, Robbery In Westchester Incidents

Read more: The Mt Kisco Daily Voice

A homeless man from Valhalla is facing life in prison after pleading guilty to multiple felony charges that include rape and robbery, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said Tuesday. Scarpino said that Akhim Blount, 37, has pleaded guilty to a 13-count indictment stemming back to several incidents in 2015.

