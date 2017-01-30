Man In Disabled Vehicle On Westcheste...

Man In Disabled Vehicle On Westchester I-87 Toll Plaza Charged With DWI

Read more: The New Rochelle Daily Voice

A Yonkers man was arrested early on Sunday morning, when New York State Police troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on I-87 and found an intoxicated man in the driver's seat. On Monday, New York State Police announced that 32-year-old Omar Sheikh was facing felony charges after being arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.

