Man In Disabled Vehicle On Westchester I-87 Toll Plaza Charged With DWI
A Yonkers man was arrested early on Sunday morning, when New York State Police troopers responded to a disabled vehicle on I-87 and found an intoxicated man in the driver's seat. On Monday, New York State Police announced that 32-year-old Omar Sheikh was facing felony charges after being arrested on charges of driving while intoxicated.
