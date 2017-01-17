Man Had Hundreds Of Pounds Of Stolen Copper Wire In Greenburgh, Police Say
A Yonkers man was arrested with hundreds of pounds of stolen copper wire from Con Edison in Greenburgh after being stopped for a routine traffic stop. On Tuesday, New York State Police announced that Nicholas Mpounas, 67, was arrested on a felony charge of criminal possession of stolen property after being stopped on the Sprain Brook Parkway while driving in Greenburgh.
