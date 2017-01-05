Little Radical Theatrics Winter 2017 Production of SEUSSICAL is Ten Days Away
Seussical runs January 13th-15th at the Grinton Will Library 1500 Central Ave Yonkers NY. Directed by Michael Mirra, Musical Direction by Mark Galinovsky and Choreographed by Jennifer Silverman .
