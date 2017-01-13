Little Radical Theatrics production of SEUSSICAL Opens at the Grinton Will Library

Little Radical Theatrics production of Seussical opens tonight, Friday, January 13th at Grinton I. Will library 1500 Central Ave Yonkers, NY and runs January 13th at 8 PM, January 14th at 2 and 8 PM; January 15th at 3 PM . Directed by Michael Mirra, Choreographed by Jennifer Silverman , Musical Direction by Mark Galinovsky Starring Jim DeBlasi as The Cat in the Hat, John Hart igan as Horton the Elephant, Michelle Tendy as Gertrude McFuzz, Julia Ravenna as JoJo, Jennifer Silverman as Mayzie LaBird, Chris Nardi as Mr Mayor, Ruth Kenote as Mrs. Mayor, Stephanie Lourenco as Sour Kangaroo, Doug Bagnasco as General Genghis Kahn Schmitz.

