Last man to be sentenced in murder of Yonkers MLB prospect
It is sentencing day for the fourth and final man who pleaded guilty in connection to the drive-by shooting death of a Major League Baseball prospect from Yonkers. Garth O'Neil Cole admitted he was the driver in the getaway car in the shooting death of Michael Nolan, 23, outside the Burger King on Central Avenue in September 2015.
Read more at News12.com.
