Jan. 19: Pardons, marches and Jumble
Bronx: I am not surprised about your article "Bomber's deal hit by vic son" , which can only be categorized as character assassination against a Puerto Rican patriot, Oscar LA3pez Rivera. I, like large numbers of Puerto Ricans, used to read your paper when it served our community with information and not slanderous innuendos against our people.
Start the conversation, or Read more at New York Daily News.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|8 hr
|huntcoyotes
|88
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|15 hr
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Tue
|michele0210
|55
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Jan 17
|insanity becomes me
|1
|Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Some Black Harlem Leaders Worried About Electio... (Jul '16)
|Jan 17
|MORE TRUMP NEWS a...
|3
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Jan 14
|LONESOME CANADIAN...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC