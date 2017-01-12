In 1920, not a drop of this type of drink was legal in the United States
In 1865, Union Maj. Gen. William T. Sherman decreed that 400,000 acres of land in the South would be divided into 40-acre lots and given to former slaves.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOP-FM Washington.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|1 hr
|PotionSquirts2765
|80
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Jan 14
|LONESOME CANADIAN...
|12
|NOBAMA DAY January 21, 2017!!!!!!!!
|Jan 14
|LONESOME CANADIAN...
|2
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 12
|brookes
|216
|Helicopters over East Yonkers, NY (Aug '09)
|Jan 11
|Kar
|85
|SHADY GLEN COURT, New Rochelle, NY (Jan '11)
|Jan 7
|Larry
|3
|Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15)
|Jan 4
|Diana B
|3
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC