Images of Pelham Published in 1884
Recently I was able to purchase a copy of the August 9, 1884 issue of Harper's Weekly . Why? Because it included a brief article on the newly-acquired lands northeast of New York City intended to create parks including Pelham Bay Park and a page of engraved images of the area within what was, at the time, part of the Town of Pelham.
