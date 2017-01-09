Gun Show Ban Supporters Rally on Steps of Michaelian Building in 19...
Action at the Westchester County Board of Legislators Monday evening: the County Board passed the Gun Show Ban on County Property by 9-8 WPCNR MAIN STREET JOURNAL. Special to WPCNR from Peter Katz and The Westchester County Board of Legislators January 9, 2017: an end to gun violence and tighter gun control laws, braved the 19 degree temperature in White Plains Monday evening for a candlelight vigil on the steps of the County Office Building.
