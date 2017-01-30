Firefighters Battle Four Alarm Blaze At Artists' Building In Yonkers

All hands were on deck in Yonkers overnight as nearly 100 firefighters battled a roaring blaze in a historic Nepperhan Avenue building. At approximately 4 a.m., a general alarm - meaning every on-duty firefighter from every company responds - was issued at the former Alexander Smith Carpet building on the corner of Nepperhan and Lake Avenues, which now houses local artists and businesses.

