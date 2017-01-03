Federal court backs dealers on sales ...

Federal court backs dealers on sales metrics

A federal appeals court ruling in favor of a Chevrolet dealership in New York could give dealers nationwide more protection against repercussions for missing factory-issued sales targets in areas where a brand is historically weak. The 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Manhattan said General Motors used "unreasonable and unfair" metrics when attempting to terminate the franchise of Beck Chevrolet in Yonkers, N.Y., in 2009.

