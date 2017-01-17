Elderly couple critically injured in Yonkers fire
An elderly husband and wife are in critical condition this morning after a fire at an apartment building in Yonkers. Officials say they got a 911 call around midnight about a fire at the Esplanade Condo Complex on Warburton Avenue.
