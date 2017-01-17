Dinapoli: New York schools must limit...

Dinapoli: New York schools must limit property tax levy to...

New York school districts cannot grow their property tax levy beyond 1.26 percent in the upcoming school year, according to the latest data from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. The tax cap affects 677 school districts and the 10 cities that operate under a July 1 fiscal year, including Buffalo, Rochester, Syracuse and Yonkers among others.

