County Legislator Virginia Pereza "Why Ia m voting to ban gun shows on...
The White Plains Online Newspaper Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor 997-1607 [email protected] County Legislator Virginia Perez-Why I'm voting to ban gun shows on county property : My brother was shot and killed by an 18 year old man with an illegal handgun in a hallway, delivering pizza, 10 Years Ago. County Legislator Virginia Perez-Why I'm voting to ban gun shows on county property : My brother was shot and killed by an 18 year old man with an illegal handgun in a hallway, delivering pizza, 10 Years Ago.
