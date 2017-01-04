County Legislator Virginia Pereza "Wh...

County Legislator Virginia Pereza "Why Ia m voting to ban gun shows on...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: White Plains CitizeNetReporter

The White Plains Online Newspaper Since 2000 A.D. John F. Bailey, Editor 997-1607 [email protected] County Legislator Virginia Perez-Why I'm voting to ban gun shows on county property : My brother was shot and killed by an 18 year old man with an illegal handgun in a hallway, delivering pizza, 10 Years Ago. County Legislator Virginia Perez-Why I'm voting to ban gun shows on county property : My brother was shot and killed by an 18 year old man with an illegal handgun in a hallway, delivering pizza, 10 Years Ago.

Start the conversation, or Read more at White Plains CitizeNetReporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Lucy Auto Driving School (Mar '15) Wed Diana B 3
New Rochelle (Sep '07) Tue Pumpertwo 3,377
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Dec 30 Jdibiasi813 54
News Somebody Got Murdered: Man Shot Dead in The Bronx (Aug '09) Dec 28 Rest in Peace Bro... 55
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Dec 22 HUGE MEATY DONG 11
Wild Cowboys movie! (Sep '09) Dec 22 Blocks 210
DISCO FK 174 Audubon (Jul '11) Dec 22 Blocks 195
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Toyota
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Wikileaks
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,537 • Total comments across all topics: 277,649,656

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC