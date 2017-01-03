Convicted Westchester 'Fatal Attraction' Killer Warmus Up For Parole

A former Edgemont school teacher and convicted killer is about to get her first chance to get out of prison, according to a report by lohud.com. Carolyn Warmus, now 53, was sentenced to 25 years to life in 1992 for fatally shooting Greenburgh resident Betty Jeanne Solomon, the wife of her lover, Paul Solomon, who she had met when they both were teaching at the Greenville Elementary School in Edgemont.

