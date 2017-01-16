Consumer Reports: Widespread misuse o...

Consumer Reports: Widespread misuse of common OTC sleep drugs may pose serious health risks

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Chatham Journal

YONKERS, NY - Too many people with insomnia routinely rely on over-the-counter sleep medications on a daily basis, finds Consumer Reports.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chatham Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) 17 hr michele0210 55
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 21 hr Cabbage 81
News Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A... Tue Whitelivesmatter 9
News 3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ... Tue insanity becomes me 1
Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han... Tue Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
News Some Black Harlem Leaders Worried About Electio... (Jul '16) Tue MORE TRUMP NEWS a... 3
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Jan 14 LONESOME CANADIAN... 12
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Climate Change
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Gunman
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,052 • Total comments across all topics: 278,028,614

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC