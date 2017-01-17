Comptroller: School tax levy growth c...

Comptroller: School tax levy growth capped at 1.26 percent in...

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Read more: Albany Times Union

New York school districts cannot grow their property tax levy beyond 1.26 percent in the upcoming school year, according to the latest data from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. a year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? 4 hr slick willie expl... 86
News Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A... 5 hr The Big Bronx Cheer 12
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14) Tue michele0210 55
News 3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ... Jan 17 insanity becomes me 1
Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han... Jan 17 Shane STRASSBERG ... 1
News Some Black Harlem Leaders Worried About Electio... (Jul '16) Jan 17 MORE TRUMP NEWS a... 3
That so much beautiful to my goat wife. Jan 14 LONESOME CANADIAN... 12
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,315 • Total comments across all topics: 278,074,482

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC