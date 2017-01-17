Comptroller: School tax levy growth capped at 1.26 percent in...
New York school districts cannot grow their property tax levy beyond 1.26 percent in the upcoming school year, according to the latest data from state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli. a year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|4 hr
|slick willie expl...
|86
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|5 hr
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Tue
|michele0210
|55
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Jan 17
|insanity becomes me
|1
|Jo Hansen Diorio caught smoking crack w Roy Han...
|Jan 17
|Shane STRASSBERG ...
|1
|Some Black Harlem Leaders Worried About Electio... (Jul '16)
|Jan 17
|MORE TRUMP NEWS a...
|3
|That so much beautiful to my goat wife.
|Jan 14
|LONESOME CANADIAN...
|12
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC