Bronxville's OSilas Gallery Opens Exhibition for Muralist Richard Haas
OSilas Gallery at Concordia College in Bronxville will host an opening reception for renowned American muralist Richard Hass's exhibition, "Dreams & Reality: Visions of Urban Architecture," on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The reception will feature a brief talk by Haas. The reception and the exhibition are both free and open to the public.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Scarsdale Daily Voice.
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|3 hr
|parmstrong
|4
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Cope
|217
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|Jan 21
|West 11th
|92
|Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Jan 20
|Hugh Mungus
|3
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|Jan 19
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Jan 17
|insanity becomes me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC