Bronxville's OSilas Gallery Opens Exhibition for Muralist Richard Haas

OSilas Gallery at Concordia College in Bronxville will host an opening reception for renowned American muralist Richard Hass's exhibition, "Dreams & Reality: Visions of Urban Architecture," on Thursday, Feb. 2, at 7 p.m. The reception will feature a brief talk by Haas. The reception and the exhibition are both free and open to the public.

