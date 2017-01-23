Breaking Down Timing Of Nor'easter That Will Impact Yonkers
A Nor'easter with heavy rain and fierce winds that could lead to power outages and flooding in the Hudson Valley will arrive late Sunday night and continue through early Tuesday morning with the storm being at its strongest from late Monday morning into early Monday evening. Showers are expected to arrive late Sunday and overnight and become heavy at times starting after around 10 a.m. Monday.
