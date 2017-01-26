Backups on Central Avenue after driver slams car into pole
Police say a driver slammed their car into a pole on Central Avenue in Yonkers at around 4:00 a.m. Friday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News12.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Yonkers Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hillary Clinton for New York mayor?
|31 min
|Chicagoan by Birth
|95
|Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10)
|21 hr
|parmstrong
|4
|What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08)
|Jan 24
|Cope
|217
|Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12)
|Jan 20
|Hugh Mungus
|3
|Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A...
|Jan 19
|The Big Bronx Cheer
|12
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Eastchester (Jan '14)
|Jan 17
|michele0210
|55
|3-month-old Bronx baby found unresponsive last ...
|Jan 17
|insanity becomes me
|1
Find what you want!
Search Yonkers Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC