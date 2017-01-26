Attention Potential Singing Stars: Search On For 'Yonkers Idol'

If you think you have the kind of voice and style that would wow the crowds and rack up zillions of YouTube views, then you better start warming up your chops for the next "Yonkers Idol" contest that gets underway in February. Yonkers Mayor Mike Spano and the Yonkers Department of Parks, Recreation & Conservation announced Wednesday that this year's search will get underway for the next great young singers to compete in February for the titles of Yonkers Junior Idol 2017 and Yonkers Idol 2017.

