Are You Missing A Cat? Woman Seeks Owner Of Pet Killed In Yonkers

An animal-loving Facebook user from Yonkers took to the Lost PETS of Westchester County NY page Thursday to seek the owner of a cat who died after being struck by a car. The tabby cat was found Wednesday afternoon in front of 28 King Ave., according to a post from Facebook user Liz Jennings.

