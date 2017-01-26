Alleged grease thief fails to slip away

Alleged grease thief fails to slip away

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Fairfield Citizen-News

Jose Martinez, 44, of Yonkers, N.Y., was arrested in Orange for his alleged role in a plot to steal cooking grease from a local restaurant. Photo courtesy of the Orange Police Department.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fairfield Citizen-News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Yonkers Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Can a man love two women at the same time? (Mar '10) 2 hr pinxx 228
News NYC settles case of off-duty officer's shooting... 23 hr 333stenbrian 1
News Hillary Clinton for New York mayor? Sat Julia 103
Roosevelt School Alums (Apr '10) Fri parmstrong 4
What is the best kind of Dip? (Dec '08) Jan 24 Cope 217
Local Politics Do you approve of Ruben Diaz, Jr. as Mayor? (Mar '12) Jan 20 Hugh Mungus 3
News Man Assaulted for Wearing 'Make America Great A... Jan 19 The Big Bronx Cheer 12
See all Yonkers Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Yonkers Forum Now

Yonkers Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Yonkers Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ferguson
  2. American Idol
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Bin Laden
  2. Iran
  3. Iraq
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Syria
 

Yonkers, NY

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,316 • Total comments across all topics: 278,392,006

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC